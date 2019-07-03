2019 Africa Cup of Nations: There are no small teams in the tournament- Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso says the are no minnow teams in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana defeated Guinea-Bissau by 2-0 with goals by Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey to book a place in the Round of 16 where they play Tunisia in their next game.

The Alaves midfielder attested to the fact that Ghana’s final group game against Guinea-Bissau was extremely difficult despite the 2-0.

Wakaso who partnered Atletico Madrid star Thomas Teye Partey was phenomenon on the day and worked tirelessly to propel his side to victory.

His timely tackles and his passing abilities came to play on the day to help the Black Stars win the midfield battle against the Djurtus who in turn pushed them to victory.

Wakaso indicated that going forward the Black Stars will continue to work hard to ensure success.

Mubarak was adjudged the man of the match after the game after combating the midfield in the game.