2019 Africa Cup of Nations: There is big time unity in Black Stars camp - Kwesi Appiah reveals

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says the team is very united ahead of the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Appiah, the level of unity in the camp gives him confidence that the Black Stars can have a successful tournament in Egypt.

”I am very confident in the team because it doesn't matter who plays, all of them have confidence. Their willingness to kill themselves for the nation is really high and there is big time unity in camp,” Kwesi Appiah told Joy Sports.

The Black Stars have been camping in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates since June 1.

Ghana will play in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

Ghana's opening match will be against Benin on 25 June at the Ismailia Stadium.