2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Thomas Agyepong returns to training ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong did some light training today at the Petrol Sports training grounds, Suez where the Black Stars held their final training session ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Guinea-Bissau in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The 22-year old picked an injury in Ghana’s first game against Benin and was ruled out of the second group game against Cameroon on Saturday.

Agyepong did some personal training today as he stepped up his recovery process.

The Hibernian midfielder is still a doubt for Tuesday’s game against Guinea-Bissau.

Christian Atsu could not train with the team today and has been ruled of the game against Guinea-Bissau.