2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Thomas Agyepong returns to training ahead of Tunisia clash

Black Stars squad has been boosted by the return of winger Thomas Agyepong ahead of the Round of 16 clash against Tunisia on Monday.

Agyepong has returned to full fitness and has started training after missing in the last two games.

The 22-year-old picked up an injury in Ghana's opening game against Benin and was ruled out of Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau games.

His return is a massive boost for the Black Stars who have lost Christian Atsu to injury.

Ghana will slug it out Tunisia in Ismailia for a place in the last of the Africa Cup of Nations.