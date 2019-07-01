2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Thomas Agyepong will return in latter stages of AFCON

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong could make a return to the Black Stars team in the latter stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Manchester City forward is responding to treatment positively after suffering at injury in the opening game against Benin.

The 22-year old lasted only 35 minutes of the first game and was replaced by Samuel Owusu.

Agyepong missed the second group game against champions Cameroon and will also miss the game against Guinea Bissau.

Should the Black Stars progress to the last 16 of the competition, the speedy attacker could make a return to the match day team.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be decided if Christian will feature in the game against Guinea Bissau after suffering an injury in the 15 minute of the game against the Indomitable Lions.

Ghana will be without defender Kassim Nuhu for the final group game through suspension but John Makes a return after serving a game ban.