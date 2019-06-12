2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Thomas Agyepong yearning for AFCON experience

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong has expressed delight in making coach Kwesi Appiah's final 23 man squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The Manchester City attacker remains impatient ahead of the competition, insisting the experience from the tournament will help his development as a young player.

“As a player you look forward to step up in the next level of your career,” he spoke to TV3.

“I really want to be there, I really want to have the experience because this is my first time in a major tournament and as a young player to be part of it even if not to play a major part of it but to be part of it I think will be a great experience for me.

“As a young player graduating through the youth ranks and then coming to the senior team.”

Agyepong, who spent last season on loan at Scottish side Hibernian had an injury affected campaign but managed 9 appearances, scoring a goal.