2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Three countries Ghana should avoid in today's draw

The Black Stars of Ghana have been seeded into pot 2 alongside Mali, DR Congo, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Guinea ahead of the draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This means the Black Stars will not face any of these countries in the group stage of the competition in Egypt.

The four-time Africa champions will draw one country from first, third and fourth pot respectively.

Pot 1: Senegal

The first pot contains Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon and Senegal. It consists of major powerhouses in African football but the Teranga Lions of Senegal are the team to avoid.

Senegal are unbeaten in their last six games, and they are first in the FIFA ranking. The team are definitely going to be a huge test for the three-time African Champions, so it is better to avoid them at such early stage.

Cameroon are better option, considering the fellow West African country were defeated 4-0 in Uyo during one of 2018 World Cup qualifying matches.

Pot 3: Guinea Bissau

The third pot contains Uganda, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, Zimbabwe, Angola and Burundi.

Guinea Bissau qualified for the AFCON tournament as group winners with 9 points and lost once throughout the qualifying series.

The Black Stars should pray to avoid the team from western part of the continent.

Pot 4: Kenya

This is the last seed and it consists of Mauritania, Namibia, Benin, Kenya, Tanzania and Madagascar.

There is no team capable of causing havoc to Kwesi Appiah's men on paper, however, the West African side should not underrate the power of underdogs.

Kenya could be one of the toughest opponents the Stars would like to face in the group stage after toiling to overcome them during the qualifying campaign.

The Harambee Stars inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the West Africans before losing the reverse fixture by the same margin.

The East Africans do not boast of flamboyant players as the core of the team are local-based, but with the experience of Victor Wanyama in the middle of the park could prove crucial to their chances of making it to the next round of the competition.