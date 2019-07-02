2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Tough Nigeria clash awaits Ghana if they defeat Guinea Bissau

The Black Stars of Ghana could face Nigeria in the round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars are close to renewing a rivalry with Nigeria after the Super Eagles failed to top Group B following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of debutants Madagascar.

A second-place finish for Ghana in Group F will set up the epic clash between the two teams.

Ghana, currently locked with 2 points in the Group will take on Guinea Bissau in the final Group match on Tuesday with Cameroon who are top of the table with 4 points also facing Benin in the other Group match.

A win for Ghana over Guinea Bissau and a victory for Cameroon over Benin will see the two powerhouses grabbing the two available slots in the Group with the Black Stars finishing runners up behind the defending Champions (Cameroon) hence facing Nigeria in the last 16.

Ghana last played Nigeria at the semi-finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Angola, a game the Black Stars won 1-0 courtesy an Asamoah Gyan header.