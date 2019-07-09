2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia are a good team - Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has commended Tunisia for progressing into the quarterfinals stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations claiming they are a good team.

Tunisia took the lead after Yassine Khenissi’s shot went in off the post but the Black Stars levelled in stoppage time as Rami Bedoui headed into his own net to force the match into extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner in the 30 minutes, the match went to penalties with Caleb Ekuban’s miss proving costly for the Black Stars.

The North African side qualified with a 5-4 win on penalties where they will now face Madagascar in the quarterfinals.

Despite feeling injustice after South African referee Victor Gomez ruled out Andre Ayew's magnificent backheel in the first half, the former Al Khartoum gaffer doffed his hat for the Carthage Eagles for advancing to the next round of the competition.

"It was a tough game, we did our best but unfortunately when it comes to penalties it can go either way. It's just unfortunate that the luck fell on the Tunisian side" he said.

"But having said that, they are also a good side, we can't complain."