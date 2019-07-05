2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia arrive in Ismailia for round of 16 clash against Ghana

North Africans Tunisia have left their base in Suez for Ismailia to face the Black Stars of Ghana in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Carthage Eagles arrived on Wednesday evening after finishing as runners in in Group E behind Mali.

The 2004 champions are yet to win a game at the competition after drawing all their three games in the group stages.

They face a Black Stars side that finished top of Group F after defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

Ghana has a good record against the North Africans at the Nations Cup, having played against Tunisia seven times and still remain undefeated.

The Black Stars have won six times and drawn just once with the Carthage Eagles.

The only draw between the two nations was in 1963 and Ghana went ahead to win the tournament.

In 1978, an Abdul Razak goal in the semifinal ensured the West Africans beat Tunisia for the first time.

The Black Stars began a dominating spell over their rivals and have since recorded victories over them in 1982, 1996, 1998 and 2012.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin