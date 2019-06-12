GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia beat World Cup runners-up Croatia in pre-AFCON friendly

Published on: 12 June 2019

Tunisia have boosted their pre-AFCON exercise with a big win over World Cup runners-up Croatia in a friendly on Tuesday evening. 

The Carthage Eagles defeated Croatia 2-1 in a friendly encounter at the Stadion Andelko Harjavec.

The Africans opened the scoring when Anice Badri capped a flowing move in the 16th minute to fire his side ahead.

Tunisia could have led by a bigger margin at the interval but for some poor finishing and a pair of good saves by Croatia keeper Simon Sluga.

Dinamo Zagreb forward Bruno Petkovic levelled early in the second half with his first international goal before substitute Naim Sliti converted a 70th-minute penalty for Tunisia after Croatia captain Domagoj Vida handled the ball in front of goal.

Tunisia-the 2004 African champions- have been drawn in Group E together with Angola, Mali and Mauritania.

