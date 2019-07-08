2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia coach confident of exploiting ‘weak point’ in Black Stars

Tunisia manager Alain Giresse says his side can exploit the weakness in Ghana team when they face off on Monday in the round of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Egypt and Morocco’s exit is a big surprise and we will give everything tomorrow [Monday] to continue in the tournament,” Giresse told the media in Egypt.

“Ghana is a strong and harmonious team. They have competition in most of the positions but we have analyzed them well and we can work on their weak point.”

Tunisia struggled through the group stage, drawing all three games, against Angola, Mali, and Mauritania.

Ghana, on their part, finished top in Group F, where they played draws against the Benin Republic and Cameroon before registering a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

The Carthage Eagles will have to be at their best on Monday as they have fallen short in all their recent meetings against the Black Stars, spanning over 50 years

The last time Tunisia didn't suffer defeat at Afcon against Ghana was in the Group Stage in 1965 and won all six matches between the two sides since.