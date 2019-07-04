2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Assistant Tunisia Coach Kanzari warns Ghana ahead of Round of 16 clash

Assistant Coach for the Carthage Eagles is Tunisia Maher Kanzari says he has not been impressed with the level of performance exhibited by his players in the tournament but is optimistic his side will be ready to face Ghana in the Round of 16 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Kanzari they understand the frustrations of the Tunisian fans and they will prepare well and be ready to face Ghana on Monday at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

"We are not happy with the performance of the players and the way the Tunisian team showed up, especially in front of Mauritania," Al-Kanzari told Tunisian Union website.

"There is a great feeling for the players and the technical staff. We understand the anger of the Tunisian fans despite qualifying for the second round."

"There is no doubt that things will change within the Tunisian team, with the stage of the playoffs, we will try to prepare well for Ghana in the price of the final.", he concluded.

Tunisia will be searching for their first win of the competition when they play Ghana on Monday.

The Carthage Eagles drew all their group stage games against Mali, Mauritania and Angola.

They progress to the Knockout stage after placing second in the group with three points.