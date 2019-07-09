2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia goalkeeper's trainer defends Mouez Hassen's reactions after his substitution

Tunisia goalkeeper's trainer Hamdi Kasraoui has defended first choice shot-stopper Moez Hassen reactions after he was substituted in their penalty shootout victory over Ghana.

The OGC Nice goalkeeper was unhappy after he was replaced by substitute goalie Ben Mustapha for the penalty shootout.

Despite his anguish towards the technical team for his withdrawal, ex-goalkeeper Kasroui says his reaction shows his desire to help the team to success.

"Certainly a player wants to be in the pitch and I appreciate the goalkeeper," Kasroui said in comments after the match.

"No, there will be no penalty. What happened was unusual, and we appreciate the goalkeeper's feeling and his desire to participate," he added.

"I am happy with the three guards and the big spirit among them, Farouk Ben Mustapha played the first game and missed it, and Amaz Ben Sherifiya weeps after the game of joy, and even Al Moez Hassan celebrated with his teammates after qualifying."

"Mistakes are likely to happen to the world's top guards, which is not at all less than they are," he said.