2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia lose midfielder Ben Amor for tournament

Tunisia will miss the services of midfielder Mohamed Amine Ben Amor during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to an injury.

The Etoile du Sahel star suffered a torn cruciate ligament in their CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals first leg game against Egyptian giants Zamalek SC last Sunday.

Ben Amor has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not be available for the Carthage Eagles at the continental showpiece in Egypt this June.

The 26-year-old played all three group games for Tunisia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He was going to be a key figure at the Africa's flagship tournament for the North Africans.