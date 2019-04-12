GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Twitter reacts to classy draw event in Cairo; massive applauds for CAF

Published on: 12 April 2019
Photo AP

Twitter is on fire as Egypt pulled off a classy show for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw which took place at the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx on .

The event which attracted several ex-African stars including former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, El Hajj Diouf, Hossam Hassan.

Other African legends at the event were Morocco's Mostafa hadji, Senegalese El Hadji Diouf, Nigerian Emmanuel Amuneke and former Egypt captain Ahmed Hassan.

FIFA General Secretary Fatima Samoura- who hails from Senegal-was present.

Former Cameroon captain Rigobert Song opened the show when he arrived at the Cairo airport, with television cameras showing him holding the Nations Cup trophy aloft before parading it on an open top bus.

The event was full of glitz and glamour.

