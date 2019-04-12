2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Twitter reacts to classy draw event in Cairo; massive applauds for CAF

Twitter is on fire as Egypt pulled off a classy show for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw which took place at the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx on .

The event which attracted several ex-African stars including former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, El Hajj Diouf, Hossam Hassan.

Other African legends at the event were Morocco's Mostafa hadji, Senegalese El Hadji Diouf, Nigerian Emmanuel Amuneke and former Egypt captain Ahmed Hassan.

FIFA General Secretary Fatima Samoura- who hails from Senegal-was present.

Former Cameroon captain Rigobert Song opened the show when he arrived at the Cairo airport, with television cameras showing him holding the Nations Cup trophy aloft before parading it on an open top bus.

The event was full of glitz and glamour.

They are still relentlessly shooting fireworks in the background of the 2019 Afcon draw. Remarkable — Tomas Danicek (@TomDanicek) April 12, 2019

By way of opting for a totally different and historic outlook, Egypt has decided to use the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx as the venue for tonights AFCON 2019 draw, and the setup is absolutely breathtaking,#PulseGhana #PulseWochitSports pic.twitter.com/alqI8tXEsN — Pulse Ghana Sports (@PulseSportsGh) April 12, 2019

I love the way Egypt is showcasing their beautiful country ahead of the Afcon draws. #AFCON2019 — PunJAH (@akormiplenty) April 12, 2019

Amazing view of AFCON draw. pic.twitter.com/BzdSW51RkI — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) April 12, 2019

Lovely to see Rigobert Song 🇨🇲 with the Afcon trophy 🏆. Some familiar sights at the beautiful Giza Pyramids. #TotalAFCON2019 draw featuring 24 teams. — Magero JOE KAVUBU (@Sir_joe_magero) April 12, 2019