2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Two-time champions DR Congo announce provisional 32-man squad

DR Congo coach Jean-Florent Ibenge Ikwange has announced on Tuesday a provisional list for this summer's Africa Cup of Nations set to be played in Egypt between 21 June to 19 July.

The list includes 32 players and will be trimmed to 23 players before the 11th of the next month.

Zamalek loanee Kabongo Kasongo features in the list despite his lack of playing time with his new side Al-Wahda (SaudI Arabia).

The striker joined the Saudi side last January in a six-month loan deal but a shoulder injury rendered him available for a long time.

He scored four goals in ten appearances with the Saudi side.

Veteran midfielder Tresor Mputu was included in the list as well as Porto midfielder Chancel Mbemba and Rayo Vallacano winger Gianneli Imbula.

DR Congo - who won the title twice in 1968 and 1974 - will play in Group A alongside hosts Egypt, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Auguy Kalambay (Sanga Balende), Parfait Mandanda (FC Dinamo Bucarest, Roumanie), Anthony Mossi (Chiasso, Suisse), Ley Matampi (Al-Nasr, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders : Padoue Botuli (Vita Club), DJuma Shabani (Vita Club), Djos Issama (TP Mazembe), Christian Luyindama (Galatasaray , Tur), Arthur Masuaku (West Ham, Eng), Wilfried Abro(Mka Ankaragucu, Tur), Glody Ngonda (Vita Club), Fabrice N’Sakala (Alanyaspor, Tur), Marcel Tisserand (Wolfsboug,Ger), Bobo Ungenda (Primiero di Agosto, Angola)

Midfielders: Chadrac Akolo (Stuttgart, Ger), Merveille Bokadi (Standard Liege, Bel), Gianneli Imbula (Rayo Vallacano, Spa), Chancel Mangulu (Porto, Por), Paul Mpoku (Standard Liege, Bel), Trésor Mputu (TP Mazembe), Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock, Sco), Nelson Omba (Vita Club), FabriceLwamba (Vita Club), Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock, Sco)

Strikers :Britt Assombalanga ( Middlesbrough, Eng), Cédric Bakambu (Beijing Guaon / Chi), Yannick Bolasie (Anderlecht, Bel), Jonathan Mpangi (Antwerp, Belgique), Elia Lina (TP Mazembe), Kabongo Kasongo (Wahda, Saudi Arabia), Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham , Eng), Jackson Muleka (TP Mazembe)