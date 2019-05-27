2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Uganda fly out to Abu Dhabi for camping

Uganda have left the country for camping in Abu Dhabi in the UAE ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations next month.

The team started residential camping three weeks ago at the Kabira Country Club in Kampala.

They head to the UAE to acclimatise and also continue their preparations before leaving for Egypt for the tournament.

Goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango insists the pitching camp in the Middle East will help fine tune the team for the tournament.

"The team looks in shape. The last weeks have been held to improve on our fitness level but travelling to Abu Dhabi is another step for us to acclimatise with the weather to work harder on our play and of course organise ourselves to get the right combination for the team and fight for the nation," Onyango said.

A contingent on twenty five people made the trip including fourteen players and nine technical staff and officials.

The players who travelled are; Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awany, Godfrey Walusimbi, Patrick Kaddu, Bevis Mugabe, Isaac Muleme, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde, Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Moses Waisswa and Murushid Juuko.

Fifteen other players will join the rest of the team in Abu Dhabi very soon.

Uganda found themselves in Group A along with hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Zimbabwe.

They open their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with DR Congo before tackling Zimbabwe and Egypt.