2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are going to prove to Cameroon why we are always favorites for the title- Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says the team is going to prove why they are title favorites when they take on Cameroon in the second group stage game on Saturday at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars drew against Benin by 2-2 in their first game on Tuesday while Cameroon defeated Guinea-Bissau by 2-0.

The Deputy Captain did not feature in Ghana’s opening game and is likely to make a start in today’s game.

According to Asamoah, the team has learnt a lot of lessons in their first game and going forward they are going to prove why Ghana are favourites for the title.

“Everyone in Ghana trusts us. We have learned a lot from the previous match” – said Kwadwo in a pre-match presser

“We are always favourites for the title and we want to prove it against Cameroon”, he added.

Ghana will need a win to enhance thier chances of making the Round of 16.

The Black Stars will be searching for their first ever win against Cameroon in the AFCON.

Kick off is at 5pm