2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are not going to rely on past achievements against Tunisia- Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he will not rely on past records against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia when both teams clash in the round of 16 on Monday at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

Tunisia have never beaten Ghana in any Africa Cup of Nations tournament with the stats been six wins and one draw in seven games played in the competition.

Speaking at the pre-match conference Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah indicated that he has respect for all the team’s that came for the competition thus he is not going to underrate or rely on any past records ahead of the game.

“Tunisia have a very good team. I have watched some tapes and no team can underrate them. Thier performance is really good. We (Ghana) have to make sure we play our role very well”, he told the media at the press conference.

“Football now doesn’t depend on past achievements, you always need to show respect to your opponent. Even if you defeated someone three days ago beating them now is a different scenario. It is important we don’t go into the game thinking it will be easy, he added.