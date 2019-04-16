2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are not going to underrate any team- Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah says his side will not underrate any of the teams Ghana has been paired with for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off in June.

Ghana were handed a tricky draw as they were paired with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

The teams in Group F will be based in the City of Ismailia and will play their games at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the draw on how he fancies his team and the other group opponents he said, “I am of the view that in modern football there is no country you can underrate. All these countries have done well that is why they have been able to qualify. Once they have qualified it shows that they are a team to reckon with”.

Kwesi Appiah who will be heading the Black Stars to the AFCON for the second time as coach believes adequate preparation will ensure his team succeeds at the tournament.

“The most important thing is to prepare very well so that we take the games as they come. The most important thing is to make sure that the preparation period is done very well so that we get our players fully fit at a level they can compete to play within those three or four days”.

The Black Stars will pitch camp in Qatar for three weeks before they fly out to Egypt for the tournament which begins on June 21.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Benin on June 25, 2019 at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will be hoping to break their AFCON title drought since they last won it in 1982.

Below is Ghana’s group matches

Ghana vs Benin- 25 June

Cameroon vs Ghana- 29 June

Ghana vs Guinea- Bissau- 2 July