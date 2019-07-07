2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are not going to underrate Tunisia- Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah says his side will not underrate Tunisia ahead of Monday’s Round of 16 game to be played at the Ismailia Sports Stadium in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the Columbus Crew defender the Black Stars will take a cue from the surprises happening in the tournament.

“It’s going to be an interesting game, Round of 16, knockout game, Ghana is going to go all out like wise Tunisia but we are going to do what we have to”, he said at the pre-match conference.

“I will say, if you are one of the favorite it doesn’t mean everything will be ok for you. You have go there every 90 minutes give your best and progress in the tournament.

“We have seen the surprises in the tournament and we don’t have to underrate any team, he concluded.

Jonathan Mensah missed Ghana’s final group game against Guinea-Bissau due to injury and he is expected to play against Tunisia on Monday.