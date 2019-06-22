2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are not here for sight-seeing- Burundi coach warns ahead of Nigeria clash

Head coach of the Burundi national football team, Olivier Niyungeko is confident of his side's chances ahead of their opening game in group B against Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The East Africans are making their first appearances at the continent's biggest footballing fiesta after finishing second on group C of the qualifiers ahead of Gabon and South Sudan.

Despite earning a place at the Nations Cup as minnows, coach Olivier Niyungeko insists they are not in to add up to numbers.

“We are not here on holiday or sight-seeing in Egypt. We want to compete with the rest of the continent’s big teams and see whether we can qualify for the round of 16. There is no pressure on us though because we are here for the first time,” coach Olivier Niyungeko stated.

The Burundian Swallows will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday in the opening game of group B at the Alexandia Stadium.