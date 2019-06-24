2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are ready for tough Ghana game - Benin gaffer Michel Dussuyer

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer has expressed their readiness to square off against Ghana in the opening Group F game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Squirrels will face the Black Stars at the Ismailia Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The Squirrels will miss the services of star man and captain Sessègnon through suspension after being sent off against Algeria in their fourth math during the qualifying series.

Despite the setback, coach Dussuyer is anticipating a stern match against the Black Stars but claims they are ready for it.

“We are ready for Ghana and we know it will be a tough game. We are going to fave a talented team and we will do our best to win” he said in his pre-match presser.

“We know it will be a tough game and we’re poised to play well against Ghana and believe we can have a good result if we play well”