2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are ready to prove ourselves against Ghana- Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi

Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi says the Carthage Eagles are ready to prove their worth against the Black Stars of Ghana on Monday in the last 16 of the Nations Cup.

Tunisia have struggled in the group stages of the competition after picking three draws in three games.

The team has been heavily criticize by the Tunisian media, but Sassi believes it's time to show their quality against the four times African Champions.

"We were not in the group stage and we ran and we will make everyone watch our level against Ghana and prove that we feel responsible and that we are men on the pitch," Ferjani said in a video posted on the Tunisian Football Association's official accounts on social networking sites on Saturday.

"We followed the first match in the Round of 16 that brought Morocco to Benin and we saw the first surprise when Morocco came out with 9 points and one of the candidates for the championship was on penalty shootouts. I wish they would continue to be the most Arab teams but it was a surprise," he said.

Ghana has a good record against the North Africans, having beaten them six times and drawn one in seven appearances.