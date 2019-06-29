2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are ready to take on Cameroon- Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah says the Black Stars are prepared to take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday June 29 as the two teams face off in the second group stage game at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

Ghana have lost twice to Cameroon in their last meetings at the tournament.

Cameroon pip Ghana at the 2008 AFCON in the semi-finals as well as eliminated the Stars in the 2017 AFCON in Gabon by 2-0 at the same stage.

According to Kwadwo Asamoah, the focus is not on a revenge but they are poised to battle for a win against Clarence Seedorf side.

“Our last tournament when we played against Cameroon I wasn’t with the team due to injury. I think every game is different.

“Like the way we have different players in the team now they are have different players in their team. We are well prepared to play against them.

“We know they are a very strong side, very good team with quality players. But it doesn’t change anything from us, although we lost (previously) but we still have another chance to play against them and we just need to put in our best.”

The 30-year old is likely to start in today’s game.