2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are united for one purpose- Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has disclosed that the team is united for for success ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The Black Stars are seeking to end Ghana's 37-year AFCON title drought and Ayew believes the unity in camp will be an essential ingredient for success as the competition kicks start on Friday.

"It's been a while that camp has been good," he said. "I think we you want to get to your destination, you need to sacrifice," he added.

"Sacrifice is not just by words but most importantly by all of us being in the same boat to achieve what we want to achieve.

"In a squad of 23 players, you have different egos, different mentality and different ways of seeing things. Everyone has his ideas.

"But you need to make sure all those egos and ideas and everything that every one has in their hearts at the end of the day goes in the same directions.

"No body change change his lifestyle or his character but we can use that to our advantage for all of us to go towards what we want."

There has been a long standing rumour of disunity in camp with reports of an Ayew and Gyan faction in the team.

Things even escalated when Kwesi Appiah stripped Gyan off the captaincy for Andre Ayew, with the Kayserispor attacker even announcing his retirement from the Black Stars.

But for the intervention of the President Nana Akufo-Addo, the striker rescinded his decision.

Reports from the team's camp reveals there has been some increased level of tranquility within the squad, who are bent on ending Ghana's trophy drought.