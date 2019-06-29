2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We will give our best against Cameroon- Kwadwo Asamoah

Deputy Black Stars captain Kwadwo Asamoah says the team will give their best against defending champions Cameroon in their second group F game at the Nations Cup.

The Black Stars began their campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Benin.

Asamoah insists the team has learnt from the mistakes of the opening game and are poised for the Cameroon game.

"We didn't get a good result in the first game but I know Ghanaians are still supporting us," Inter Milanace Asamoah, who is back at Afcon after excusing himself from the last two editions due to fitness issues," Seedorf said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We have picked a lot from the first game and we will not repeat those mistakes against Cameroon.

"Everyone in Ghana is expecting a lot from us especially now because they strongly believe we are a team that can bring the cup home.

"The last tournament when we played against Cameroon, I wasn't there due to injuries, but things have changed and we are well prepared.

"We know they are a very strong side but it doesn't change anything so we still have to give our best."