2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We’ll exploit Ghana’s weaknesses - Alain Giresse

Tunisia coach Alain Giresse has set his sights on exploiting the weaknesses in the Ghana team when the two sides meet at the round of 16 stage on Monday.

Despite failing to win a single game in the group phase, Tunisia progressed with Mali and face tricky opposition next in a Ghana side which has been improving with every match.

Giresse recognises the chance that is now open to Tunisia and is prepared to make the most of Ghana's "weak points" in its quest for a quarter-final spot.

"Egypt and Morocco's exits are a huge surprise and we will give everything to continue in the tournament," he told reporters.

"Ghana are a strong and harmonious team. They are complete in most of the positions, but we analysed them well and we can work on their weak points."

Forward Taha Yassine Khenissi, who scored in Tunisia's final warm-up game against Burundi but has yet to find the net in the tournament, said: "We face Ghana with one aim, which is winning and qualifying.

"We don't think about the group matches. You'll see a fresh face for the national team and all the players are united to qualify the national team."

The Black Stars topped Group F after holding Benin and Cameroon to draws and beating Guinea-Bissau.