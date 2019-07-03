2019 Africa Cup of Nations: West Africa dominates countries in the last 16

The West Africa countries continue their dominance in Africa football as they dominate in terms of representation in the last 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Seven teams from West Africa Football Union Zone A and B made it into the knockout stages of the competition.

Four-time Champions Ghana, lead the list of West African countries who have progressed to the knockout stages, followed by Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Benin, Senegal, Mali and Guinea

The Round of 16 matches will see two West Africa countries clash at that stage with Mali taking on Ivory Coast.

Below are the Round of 16 matches for these teams

Uganda vs Senegal

Morocco vs Benin

Ghana vs Tunisia

Mali vs Ivory Coast

Algeria vs Guinea

Nigeria vs Cameroon