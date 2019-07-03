2019 Africa Cup of Nations: West Africa dominates countries in the last 16

The West Africa countries continue their dominance in Africa football as they dominate in terms of representation in the last 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
Seven teams from West Africa Football Union Zone A and B made it into the knockout stages of the competition.
Four-time Champions Ghana, lead the list of West African countries who have progressed to the knockout stages, followed by Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Benin, Senegal, Mali and Guinea
The Round of 16 matches will see two West Africa countries clash at that stage with Mali taking on Ivory Coast.
Below are the Round of 16 matches for these teams
Uganda vs Senegal
Morocco vs Benin
Ghana vs Tunisia
Mali vs Ivory Coast
Algeria vs Guinea
Nigeria vs Cameroon