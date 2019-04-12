2019 Africa Cup of Nations: What you need to know about Ghana's Group F opponents

Ghana have been drawn in group F of the Africa Cup of Nations in June following Friday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.

The Black Stars were paired with defending champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and fellow West Africans Benin.

The tournament has for the first time been extended to 24 teams with six stadiums to host the competition this summer.

GHANASoccernet.com brings you what you need to know about Ghana's opponents for the continent's biggest tournament.

CAMEROON- Nicknamed the Indomitable Lions, Cameroon are current holders of the trophy after beating host Egypt in the final in Gabon two years ago. They are five times winners of the competition and are one of the favourites to win it again.

The Cameroonians are coached by Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf, who is assisted by former Barcelona coach Frank Rijkard.

This is their 19th appearance at the Nations Cup having won the competition in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017.

GUINEA BISSAU- The Djurtus are making their second appearance at the competition after making their debut two years ago in Gabon.

Their maiden appearance saw them eliminated at the group stages after finishing bottom of group A which coincidentally had Cameroon.

The West Africans will be led by coach Baciro Cande at the 2019 Cup of Nations with captain Zezinho set to reappear at the competition.

BENIN- The Squirrels made their first appearance at the Nations Cup in Tunisia 2004 before another showdown in 2008 in Ghana. Another appearance in 2010, ensured the West African made three appearances on a row.

Despite back to back to back appearances, Benin could no go beyond the group stages of the competition.

Benin will be led by inspirational captain Stephane Sessegnon as coach Michel Dussuyer makes a return to the AFCON.