2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Yassine Khenissi downplays poor record against Ghana

Tunisia striker Yassine Khenissi has understated the importance of their appalling record against Ghana ahead of their Round of round of 16 tie on Monday.

The Carthage Eagles have never defeated the Black Stars at the continent’s football fiesta, drawing once and losing six.

Despite the North Africans disappointing record against their opponents, Khenissi claims the continuous emphasis on their past record against the Black Stars will not determine the outcome of Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 tie at the Ismailia Stadium.

"I believe in my team and they will perform well. Football now doesn't depend on history.” the Tunisia striker told the media..

"We're not the favourites after the former champions and the tournament hosts exited the tournament, as well as Morocco.”

"As you see in this competition, there are no favourites but we will give our best to qualify."

Tunisia struggled to qualify from the Group Stage and could only get three points, having drawn against Angola, Mali and debutants Mauritania.

While many don't see the Carthage Eagles as title contenders for the Afcon 2019 title, Khenissi has stated he and his teammates have put their poor show in the Group Stage behind and all will see a ‘new’ Tunisia team on Monday.

"We don't think about the group stage matches. Tomorrow [Monday] you'll see a fresh face for the national team and all the players are united to qualify the Tunisian national team," the ES Tunis forward added.