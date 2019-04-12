2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Yaya Toure tips Cameroon ahead of Ghana in tricky group

Former Ivory Coast captain Yaya Toure has predicted that Cameroon will progress into the next round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of Ghana from Group F.

The Black Stars have drawn against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F of the tournament in Egypt this June.

Toure, who was a guest at the draw, predicted that Cameroon who are defending champions of the competition have what it takes to advance from the tricky group ahead of the West Africa powerhouse.

The four-time Africa champions will kick-start their campaign against West Africa counterparts Benin before facing Cameroon and Guinea Bissau respectively.

Kwesi Appiah's side are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Ghana have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.