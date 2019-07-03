2019 Africa Cup of Nations: You can win all your matches and have people hate on you- Kwesi Appiah fires critics

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah remains unfazed by the incessant criticisms he has received following the Black Stars performance at the Nations Cup.

The 59-year old fired at his critics after Ghana's 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau labeling them as haters and jealous.

Ghana had a poor start to the competition, drawing their first two games before beating the Djurtus to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

"If you are a player and you are afraid of criticisms you better stop playing or coaching," he said after the game. "Me I'm used to it," he added.

"Once they criticise you look at the good things and you learn from it.

"At the end of the day, nobody is perfect. I for instance will do the best that I can.

"As for criticisms you could win all your matches and still have people hate you or get jealous of you," he added.

Kwesi Appiah and his charges are determined to end the country's 37-year wait for the title insisting they will do their best to deliver.

"They (Critics) will say all they want but the most important thing is that we deliver. We got some games to come, we are praying we take one game at a time till we get to the end," he said.

Ghana will face Tunisia in the last 16 of the competition on Monday.