2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Young Moroccan fan heartbroken after AFCON exit

A young Moroccan fan could not hold his tears as the Atlas Lions bowed out of Africa Cup of Nations following a 4-1 penalty defeat on penalties to Benin.

The young fan could not watch as the North Africans missed three penalties for the Squirrels of Benin to progress to the quarter finals.

Morocco went into the game as favourites after winning all their group games but Benin managed to reach the last 16 as one of the best placed third teams.

The Squirrels produced a major surprise to beat Morocco 4-1 on penalties and book a quarter-final spot at the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Mama Seibou hit the winning penalty to send 10-man Benin through after Khaled Adenon had been sent off in extra time.

In an incident-packed tie in Cairo, Moise Adilehou put Benin ahead before Youssef En-Nesyri equalised.

Morocco had a chance to win it with the last kick of normal time but Hakim Ziyech's penalty struck a post.

Benin scored all their penalties in the shootout through Olivier Verdon, David Djigla and Tidjani Anaane before Seibou's effort sparked wild celebrations on and off the pitch inside the Al Salam Stadium.