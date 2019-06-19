2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa confident ahead of opener against Egypt

Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa is not worried by the threat of hosts Egypt ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations opener on Friday.

The Warriors face the Pharoah's in the opening game of the 32nd Cup of Nations on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

"We are in a difficult group in the finals and also that was the same in the qualifiers, but we managed to qualify. As we qualified, so why don't we make a new surprise," Chidzambwa said in a pre-match press conference.

"We have veteran players who can deal with this atmosphere," the coach added when asked about playing the first match against the hosts.

"I have three goalkeepers at the same level. The absence of any of them doesn't worry me at all," said the Zimbabwe coach.

"Billiat's final situation will be determined Thursday, but I think that he will be available for the opener," he concluded.

Zimbabwe are in group A alongside their opponents on Friday Egypt, Uganda and Congo DR.