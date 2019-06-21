GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe players boycott training over unpaid dues ahead of Egypt clash

Published on: 21 June 2019
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe players refused to train on Thursday until they receive their unpaid wages and bonuses on the eve of ahead of their clash against hosts Egypt in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener

Zimbabwe are set to face Egypt in the Nations Cup opening game at Cairo stadium on Friday.

The players boycotted Thursday's training session scheduled at El-Sekka El-Hadid stadium on 19:00 in Cairo with reports claiming that the team's officials are trying to contain the situation and get the team ready for the game.

 Zimbabwe will play in Group A with hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Uganda.

