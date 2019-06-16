2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe star Khama Billiat suffers slight knee injury ahead of Egypt opener

Zimbabwe star Khama Billiat has not trained with the Warriors since Thursday after picking up a knee injury.

According to the report, Billiat's injury is not serious but he will miss a Nations Cup warm-up against Tanzania on Sunday.

"Khama has a slight problem with his knee and is being monitored by the team doctor," Warriors manager, Welly Mpandare, told The Sunday Mail on Saturday.

"That is why he didn’t train with the rest of his teammates on Friday night and was also excused for the light session which the others on Saturday.

"He will not even feature in the practice match against Tanzania on Sunday but we are getting reports that there is nothing to really worry about, in terms of the tournament itself, and an assessment will be made on Monday."

Zimbabwe will face Egypt in the opening game of the Nations Cup on Friday.