2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe threaten to boycott DR Congo clash over unpaid bonuses

Zimbabwe are threatening to boycott their last Group A match against DR Congo on Sunday unless the country's Football Association (Zifa) settles their outstanding allowances and bonuses.

The Warriors were locked up in a marathon meeting with Zifa yesterday (Thursday) evening with reports suggesting the two parties reached a deadlock with Zimbabwe now exploring the possibility of withdrawing from the tournament.

Withdrawal will see Zimbabwe facing a possible ban which could jeopardise the future of budding footballers.

The Warriors are scheduled to train this evening but the training session is in doubt due to the stand-0ff between players and Zifa.

The Warriors are demanding US$5 500 each in allowances as well as the US$3 000 accrued as a bonus for drawing 1-1 with Uganda.