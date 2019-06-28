2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe threaten to boycott final group game over unpaid bonuses

Players of the Zimbabwe national football team are threatening to withdraw from the AFrica Cup of Nations over unpaid bonuses owed them by the football Association of the country.

The team were locked up in a meeting with the Zimbabwe football Association on Thursday evening but reports suggested both parties could not come to a common ground.

The players are owed US $5500 each as allowances with a further US $3000 after their draw against Uganda in their second group A game.

The team will face DR Congo in the final game of the group but it is unclear if the players will play the game on Sunday or not.

Should the team pull out of the tournament, Zimbabwe could face sanction including being banned from future tournaments.

The Warriors lost their first game to hosts Egypt before Khama Billiat's strike against Uganda earned them a point.