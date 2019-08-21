2019 Africa Games: Black Satellites face Senegal in second group game today

Ghana U-20 team the Black Satellites will today take on the U20 side of Senegal in the ongoing All Africa Games in Morocco.

The Black Satellites won their first game last Saturday against Burundi by 2-1 at the Stade Municipal while Senegal drew against Mali in their opening fixture.

Coach Yaw Preko and his players will be searching for another win in today’s encounter to book a place in the last four whilst Senegal will be seeking for its first win in the competition.

A win will see the Black Satellites get a shot at winning a medal in the competition should they book a place in the last four.

Victory against Senegal will send Ghana through with a game to spare ahead of the final group stage games.

For Ghana Coach Yaw Preko and his players an early qualification will help the team hand starting roles to the fringe players who have not had a look-in in the starting XI.

“We are taking each game as it comes and I believe my boys will be mentally and physically fit and ready for our next game against Senegal”, he told the media ahead of the game.

Mali will take on Burundi in the other group game to be played later today.