2019 Africa Games: Black Satellites to leave Ghana on Aug 16

Ghana U-20 side Black Satellites will depart to Morocco for the Africa Games on August 16, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

Head coach of the team Yaw Preko is also expected to name his final 18-man squad for the upcoming All Africa Games to be staged in Morocco this week.

The coach begun preparations for the tournament a month ago after the Black Satellites were called to replace the Black Meteors for the tournament.

Yaw Preko who has been given the job temporarily started camping with 27 players and he is expected to prune down the list to 18.

The team has been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Execellence at Prampram.

The team to be selected will be dominated by local based players which the paper can report.

“I have been preparing the team with the materials I have at the moment. Looking at the time left, it will be very difficult to get any foreign player to augment the squad because most of them have begun pre-season”, he told Finder Sports in an interview.

A contingent comprising of players, technical and management members will leave the shores of Ghana on August 13 for the tourney.

Ghana have been drawn alongside Burundi, Mali and Senegal.