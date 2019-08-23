2019 Africa Games: It’s win or bust for Black Satellites

The national U-20 side the Black Satellites of Ghana will be searching for a win against Mali in the final group game of the Africa Games on Saturday.

The Black Satellites will have to win at all cost or face elimination after losing their second group game against Senegal on Wednesday.

Ghana lost the game by a lone goal after the Senegalese had scored in the opening minutes of the game.

Reports after the game indicated that the Satellites were unlucky as they created a lot of chances but couldn’t utilize them.

Ghana is currently lying third on the table with three points after match day two whilst Senegal leads the table with four points, followed by Mali with three points.

The Malians defeated Burundi by 3-0 in their second group game.

Coach Yaw Preko and his players will have an uphill task against the Malians in the final group game to be played on Saturday.

Ghana has failed to beat Mali at the youth level in recent times.

The Satellites lost to Mali in this year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which was held in Niger.

The game ended 1-0 in favor of Mali who booked a placed in the FIFA U20 World Cup at the expense of Ghana in that competition.

At the U-17 level, Ghana has been struggling to beat Mali as well.

It is a must win for the Black Satellites if they aim at progressing to the last four while they aim at the medal zone.

Senegal will take on Burundi in the final group game which will be played simultaneously.