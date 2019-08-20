2019 Africa Games: Key players struggling with sickness in Black Satellites camp

Ghana U20 head coach, Yaw Preko is hoping his players will overcome a sickness bug that has hit the majority of his key performers at the ongoing All Africa Games in Morocco.

According to coach Preko, four of the players are seeking medical treatment to determine if they can be fit for Wednesday’s game.

The Black Satellites won their first game against Burundi by 2-1 in a highly competitive game played on Saturday.

Awudu Tahiru of Medeama emerged as the hero for Ghana as his brace secured the three points for the Black Satellites.

According to Yaw Preko, it was a difficult game for most his players including the goal scorer Tahiru as most of them had to play through pains.

“Four of our players have been sick with Malaria including the assistant coach. One of them could not even dress because his case was serious”, he told Happy FM.

“The medical team is working tirelessly to help them. The boys are determined for success so they gave their all in the opening game although some of them were going through pains. Even Awudu Tahiru who scored the two goals was complaining of headache and some pains”, he added.

Ghana will take on Senegal in the second group game on Wednesday as they seek to book a place in the last four.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom