2019 Africa Games: Satellites seek early qualification against Senegal on Wednesday

The Black Satellites of Ghana will be hoping to seal qualification to the next stage of the ongoing All Africa Games when they play Senegal in the second group game on Wednesday.

Victory against Senegal with send Ghana through with a game to spare ahead of the final group stage games.

The Black Satellites recorded their first win in the competition on Saturday as they defeated Burundi 2-1 at the Stade Municipal in the opening fixture.

Medeama’s Tahiru Awudu scored a brace in the game to hand the Black Satellites the deserved win in that crucial encounter as Burundi proved tough customers for Ghana.

For Ghana Coach Yaw Preko and his players, an early qualification will help the team hand starting roles to the fringe players who have not had a look-in in the starting XI. It will also enhance Ghana’s chances of grabbing a medal at the end of the competition.

Speaking to the media after the first game, the former Hearts of Oak assistant coach said he was pleased with the performance of his players and hope they will be prepared against Senegal in their second game.

“I am very pleased with the results because the first game of every tournament is very important and difficult to win so I am excited for my boys.”

“We are taking each game as it comes and I believe my boys will be mentally and physically fit and ready for our next game against Senegal”, he added.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage campaign with a game against Mali on August 24.