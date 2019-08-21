2019 African Games: Ghana's U20 suffer 1-0 defeat to Senegal

Ghana's Under-20 team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Senegal in their second Group B match in the 2019 African Games.

A 10th minute solo effort from the youngster Ibrahima Drame separated the two sides on at the Stade Municipal El Manssouria on Wednesday.

Black Satellites striker Tahiru Awudu threatened for most part of the game but his closest effort on the stroke of the first half went wide.

Coach Yaw Preko kept faith with the charges the delivered the 2-1 win over Burundi in their opening game at the weekend.

The West African will battle group B leaders Mali in a must-win game on Saturday.

Mali dispatched Burundi 3-0 to go top of the group.