2019 African Sports Tourism Olympic Roundtable : Ghana Olympic Committee President Nunoo Mensah to speak at event

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Ben Nunoo Mensah will be chairing the Olympic Roundtable at 2019 edition of African Sports Tourism Summit and Olympic Roundtable slated for the 19 September at the Monarch Hotel in East-Legon Accra.

The event which happens to be the second edition will see industry players from both tourism and sports sectors crossbreeding and sharing ideas that will influence social-economic gains for Africa and her nations.

The Olympic Roundtable session will have four strong idealistic men speak at the event who are going to breakdown the topic ‘Exchanging The Hand of Fellowship Between LOCs and Tourism Boards’.

Chief Executive Officers of Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana Tourism Development Company, Kwadwo Antwi and Akwesi Agyeman with Ben Nunoo Mensah the President of Ghana Olympic Committee and Vice President of the Nigerian Football Federation and also the President of Lagos Football Federation Seyi Akinwunmi.

The Sports Tourism Summit Olympic Roundtable and the African Sports Destination Awards taking place at the same venue on the night of 20th September, 2019, are the highlights of the week.

According to the organizers, industry professionals attending include sports hospitality experts, sports administrators, tour operators, tourism authorities, tourism enthusiasts, sports aficionados and sports marketing pundits.

2019 African Sports Tourism Week Ghana

When: 19-20 September

Where: Monarch Hotel East-Legon Accra, Ghana

Website: afrisportstourismweek.com

How to register: https://lnkd.in/dd3gbvg

Sports destination awards: 20 September

The African Sports Destination Awards will honour brands, destinations and individuals with the best brand of African allure - vis-a-vis innovation, creativity and global best practices, that culminate in more arrivals for sporting purpose in Africa.

Award categories include:

Emerging sports destination

Best sports resort/hotel

Best sports estate

Nostalgic sports destination

Sports hive of the year

Best golf destination

Champions of sports tourism

Best adventure sports destination

