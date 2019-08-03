2019 All Africa Games: Ghana U20 coach Yaw Preko to name final squad next week

Ghanasoccernet.com has gathered that interim coach of the Black Satellites Yaw Preko will announce his final 18-man squad for the All Africa Games on August 6, 2019.

The Ghana U20 Coach invited 27 players, dominated by local based players to camp to begin preparations ahead of the tournament.

He is expected to name a strong team for the tournament which will be held in Morocco this month.

The national U20 side will take on division one club Akosombo Krystal Palace later today to wrap up their preparations.

A contingent comprising of players, technical and management members will leave the shores of Ghana on August 13 for the tourney.

Ghana have been drawn alongside Burundi, Mali and Senegal.