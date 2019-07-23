2019 All Africa Games: Local based players to dominate Black Satellites squad for tourney

Ghana U-20 coach Yaw Preko has disclosed that he will rely on only local based players for the upcoming All Africa Games to be staged in Morocco in August.

According to the former Ghanaian International, he is preparing his team for the tournament without the foreign based players because most of them have begun pre-season and it will be difficult for any club to release their players at this material moment.

Coach Yaw Preko, and his assistant George Lamptey, have invited 31 players in camp, and are expected to reduce the number to 18 before the team leaves for the tournament in the second week of August.

“I have been preparing the team with the materials I have at the moment. Looking at the time left, it will be very difficult to get any foreign player to augment the squad because most of them have begun pre-season”, he told Finder Sports.

He further went on to say that the target set for the team is to go and do well.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B of the 2019 All African Games to be hosted in Morocco.

The Black Satellites are in the same group with reigning Africa U20 Cup of Nations Champions Mali, as well as Senegal and Burundi.

The team takes on Burundi in the opening match at the StadeMunicipal in Kenitra on August 17 before facing Senegal four days later.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage campaign with a game against Mali on August 24.

Meanwhile Group A consist host Morocco, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and South Africa.

CAF selected participating teams at the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations to play in this year’s All African Games which is meant for U23 sides following the postponement of the U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.