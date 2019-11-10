2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko tasks players to dig deep to upend hosts Egypt

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko expects his players to punch up against Egypt on Monday in their second Group A match at the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations.

But the ex-international and Borussia Dortmund striker expects a tough test for his Black Meteors side who earned a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in their opening match.

Avoiding defeat tomorrow will be a major boost in their qualification to the semi-final stage.

''Playing against the host nation won’t be easy because they have the fans on their side but we are ready for the game against Egypt and we are going for a win,'' he said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.

''The players know what’s at stake. This is the second game and it is against the host nation. I am sure my players are ready.''

He added: ''We’ve told the players to be ready for a difficult match. Egypt has a good team and we saw that in their first match

''Ramadan is a player I personally like and they have other good players. I’ve watched the Egyptian team twice and we will continue to work on our game plan.

''We will not only work on winning the match but we promise to make the game attractive for the fans.''

Egypt beat Mali 1-0 in the tournament opener last Friday to go on top of the table.